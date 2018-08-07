Councillors approve plans to place 105-space car park at bowling alley site

A bowling alley is set to be demolished and replaced with a car park after an application was approved by the council.

The Maidenhead Tenpin, in St Cloud Way, will become a 105-space car park when it gets demolished as part of the town centre redevelopment.

Councillors agreed to build the car park at the Maidenhead Development Management Panel on Wednesday, August 1.

It will be used for five years to supplement the 734 spaces that will be lost when the Nicholsons car park closes for the redevelopment.

After the five years, the site will be developed into flats.

Although planning permission has already been granted for the demolition of the bowling alley, one member of the public, Jez Sams, appealed to the council to keep it running.

He said: “I have used the centre on a weekly basis, I have many friends who use it, some old and some young.

“Mums with children meet there and adults come for a game and then stay for a pint and a game of pool.

“You want to turn 105 spaces for cars into flats over five years.

“We don’t need flats, we need houses, we need more for the younger people of today, not tomorrow.”

Cllr Claire Stretton (Ind, Boyn Hill) expressed surprise that the bowling alley was not going to be replaced.

She said: “My concern is not about the car park going up, but that no acceptable provision is to be made.”

The car park, which is meant to provide spaces for the town centre, is half a mile, or a ten-minute walk, from the Nicholsons Centre.

Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) pointed out that it may be unsuitable for mothers with young children and prams.

Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham) added: “I am sad that the Tenpin is going, but we will be desperately short of car parking spaces, and the parking is reasonably close to the town centre.”