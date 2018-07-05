'Once-in-a-lifetime' RAF procession to fly over Windsor and Maidenhead

Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.

Historic aircraft including Spitfires and Hurricanes will join modern planes like the Red Arrows in an enormous procession as the Royal Air Force celebrates its 100th anniversary.

On Tuesday, July 10, starting in Ipswich, the convoy will fly over Colchester and Chelmsford before reaching the Mall in Central London at 1pm.

The planes will then pass over Heathrow, reaching Windsor and then Maidenhead just after 1.10pm.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier, said: “This once-in-a-lifetime flypast will provide an iconic centrepiece for the RAF100 celebrations.

“In our centenary year we are commemorating those that have come before us, celebrating our current personnel and, ultimately, inspiring a new generation to write the next chapters in the RAF’s story.

“While the aircraft in the skies on July 10 will offer a striking visual representation of the United Kingdom’s air power throughout the RAF’s existence, it is also important to remember that there is a large and multi-skilled team behind every aircraft participating.”

The mass display forms part of the RAF’s 100th-anniversary celebrations, most of which will be taking place along the Mall and outside Buckingham Palace.

Providing the weather conditions are suitable, 25 different aircraft should be taking part in the fly past. These will include the Lightning, the RAF’s most state-of-the-art aircraft, the iconic dual-rotor Chinook helicopter, and an iconic Lancaster bomber.

Air Chief Marshal Hillier said: “In our 100th year we want to showcase the vital role the RAF continues to play in defending the British people and protecting our nation’s interests.

“The celebrations are a fitting recognition and thank you to the exceptional dedication, spirit and achievements of our men and women.

“They also encourage us to look to the future: the greatest legacy of RAF100 will be its ability to inspire a whole new generation so that together we can help shape our next century.”