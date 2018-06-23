SITE INDEX

    • Prime Minister gets update on Crossrail progress

    The Prime Minister took a tour of one of the new Elizabeth Line trains which will serve the town from next year.

    Theresa May received an update on the Crossrail programme on a visit to Maidenhead Railway Station on Friday.

    She met staff members, Crossrail technical director Chris Sexton and Transport for London commissioner Mike Brown.

    Elizabeth Line trains, which are expected to serve Maidenhead by December 2019, will enable passengers to travel through central London to East London without changing trains.

