People of different faiths gather to break Ramadan fast

People from different faiths and backgrounds came together to break fast on the first night of Ramadan.

More than 100 people from Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Muslim faiths sat together at Maidenhead Mosque on Holmanleaze on Thursday, May 17.

They enjoyed a feast of dates, chicken, samosas, kebabs and a variety of sweets and desserts on the opening night of the fast.

Ramadan is a holy month in the Islamic calendar and involves fasting throughout the day.

Zia Mahiudin, Maidenhead Mosque trustee, said: “It was a really good atmosphere – there were many people from different faiths.

“We like to share and reach out to the other communities, and connect, reflect and create a spirit of understanding.”

The evening began with a recital from the Quran by one of the Mosque’s young female members, before the head Imam discussed the spiritual aspects of Ramadan, and council leader Simon Dudley spoke about the importance of community and working together.

Cllr Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “We have a very strong community in Maidenhead, it is not just the Maidenhead Mosque, there are other community groups too.

“Its very important that we have these interfaith events, they bring us all together.

“For me as a Christian, it’s good to understand what it is like to go through Ramadan.”