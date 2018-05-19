Maidenhead Ladies Circle members complete MoonWalk for breast cancer charity

An overnight MoonWalk in aid of a breast cancer charity was completed by members of Maidenhead Ladies Circle at the weekend.

Setting off from Clapham Common just before midnight on Saturday, May 12, the ladies returned to cross the finish line of the 26.2-mile course nine hours later.

Member Nikki Alvey said: “The walk went really well and we all finished unscathed bar a few aching joints, tired muscles and assorted blisters.”

As a result of the 55,500 steps walked, the women raised more than £4,200 for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

Nikki added: “The group splintered off a little due to speeds but the majority of us stayed together which was great for encouragement and keeping spirits up when the distance was taking its toll.”