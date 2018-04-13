In pictures: Family members and Prime Minister honour 100th anniversary of war hero's death

The Prime Minister unveiled a memorial for a British war hero in Kidwells Park this morning (Friday).

Theresa May unveiled the memorial for Captain Thomas Pryce, a recipient of the Victoria Cross — the highest award in the UK honours system.

The commemorative paving stone marks 100 years since his death during First World War.

Mrs May said: “Today is more than just recognising the sacrifice that was made by the so many for our future.

“This is recognising one man and his monumental sacrifice and the valor and bravery and leadership he showed.”

Mr Pryce was killed in action in France during the First World War when he led a platoon and held off enemy attacks, despite being out of ammunition, by leading bayonet attacks.

He was last seen on April 13, 1918, engaged in hand-to-hand combat against overwhelming odds.

Capt Pryce lived in Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, before the war, and dozens of family members from all around the world gathered at the ceremony to remember his bravery.

His great-great grandson, 16-year-old Tom Watson, is named after Capt Pryce, and travelled from Sydney, Australia, to see the unveiling.

He said: “My name represents so much more than just a name, it represents a story, it represents the truth.”

“I spent 26 hours on a plane but I would not be here if it wasn't for him.