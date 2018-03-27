Sainsbury's Zumba class raises money for Sport Relief

Shoppers and staff were dancing in the aisles on Saturday.

A Zumba class came to Sainsbury’s in aid of Sport Relief.

It raised more than £300 for the cause with about 20 people taking part in the hour long session.

It was organised by Julie Everard after hearing from her son Craig, who works at the Providence Place store, staff were being come up with fundraising ideas.

Julie helps with the organisation of some Zumba and clubbercise classes in the area.

Saturday morning’s one-off class was led by Nikki Kitt and Rachel Kitt-Martinez.

“We were a bit nervous before but it was so much fun,” said Julie.

“It was an amazing atmosphere people who were shopping were stopping to watch.”

A total of £326 was raised with bucket collections on the day and in the week before at other Zumba classes.