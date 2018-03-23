Former Radio Luxembourg DJ to launch internet radio station in Maidenhead

‘FM is dead’ says the founder of a new online radio station that will broadcast live 24 hours a day.

Tony Prince will launch internet station United DJs next month.

He started his career on Radio Caroline before becoming programme controller and DJ known as The Royal Ruler at Radio Luxembourg in the early Seventies.

He also founded clubbing magazine Mixmag.

The radio station is aimed at the over-40s and will have a range of specialist shows featuring contemporary music and old classics.

But Tony, who lives in Bray, said the aim is not to be an internet version of Radio 2.

“All the radio stations tightened up their music policy and didn’t allow the DJs to have a free rein on the music,” said Tony.

“We have 34 DJs and we will all play what we like, do what we like and bring back personality DJs.

“We think FM is dead and streaming is the way forward.

“At this time we have no interest in FM or DAB and are convinced, the moment the internet streamed into the car radio, that radio once again faces an enormous game changer.

“Just like the pirate era, the people who became DJs out of their love for music will shape United DJs Radio.

The station will be based at Progress Business Centre in Camley Park Drive, Pinkneys Green, but after 2am the DJs will broadcast live from USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

DJs already lined up include Laurie Holloway, a jazz musician from Bray, and Mike Read, who was on Radio 1 in the Eighties.

The site will go live on Easter Monday, April 2 with a soft launch.

A full 24-hour programme is expected to be up and running by the end of April.

It will be found at www.uniteddj.com