In pictures: Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce gala dinner

The achievement of MasterChef: The Professionals winner Craig Johnston was celebrated at the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce gala dinner on Saturday evening.

The annual do had special importance for the chamber’s president, Olu Odeniyi, who will leave the role in April.

Speaking after his fourth gala as president, Mr Odeniyi said it was a ‘really special evening’ and ‘a real honour for the chamber to be able to present such an award to Craig’.

It was ‘important for the chamber to recognise the outstanding efforts of an employee from a local business’, he added.

Mr Johnston, who lives in Maidenhead and works at the Michelin-starred Royal Oak in Paley Street, was given the award for outstanding achievement for winning last year’s culinary competition.

The gala also raises money for worthy causes and this year it supported the Maidenhead Heritage Centre, in Park Street, of which Mr Odeniyi is also a trustee. £1,800 was raised.

“I’ll always reflect fondly of the gala dinners,” he said.

“My thanks to all who’ve attended over the last 4 dinners and helped make them a success. The kind donations of the attendees have meant approximately £5K has been raised for good local causes.”