Handy Cross roundabout roadworks postponed due to snow

The snowy weather conditions have postponed a third weekend of scheduled resurfacing works at the Handy Cross roundabout in High Wycombe.

The roundabout and approach roads were due to be closed for a third weekend running for continuing resurfacing works.

However due to the poor weather forecast for the coming weekend, Friday (Mar 2) to Monday (Mar 5), the planned works at the Handy Cross A404/M40 junction 4 roundabout have been postponed.

Highways England has liaised with Buckinghamshire County Council, Wycombe District Council and the Royal Borough to re-programme the works for the weekend of Friday, March 16 (9pm Friday to 5am Monday 19th), and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Highways England will provide advanced warning signage on site to inform motorists before the rescheduled works start.