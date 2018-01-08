In pictures: 33rd annual Maidenhead Swimarathon

The Prime Minister made a splash at the annual Maidenhead Swimarathon.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May was at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, on Saturday (January 6) for the event, which is now in its 33rd year.

And it looks set to have been the most successful yet, with organisers from the Lions Club of Maidenhead expecting it to beat last year’s final fundraising total of £35,000.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said: “It’s fantastic that it keeps going from year to year and they have filled all the team slots for the first time, which means more people doing this for really good causes.

“But it’s not just the money, it’s also the great fun everyone has doing it and everyone involved can see the great effort they put in.”

Mrs May added she had entered her own team in the event’s early years and although she didn’t swim herself, she managed to rope in her husband Philip and three other MPs to take part.

By the end of the day about £25,000 had been pledged by the more than 900 swimmers who took part, with more expected to be added in the coming days and weeks.

Proceeds will be split, with half going to the Lions Charitable Trust Fund and the rest to a range of charities and good causes nominated by teams which took part in the Swimarathon, including the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, SportsAble and the Link Foundation.

Brenda Butler, Lions Club of Maidenhead secretary and Swimarathon leader, said: “It’s a lot of hard work to get there and some times you think ‘is it worth it?’

“But when you see the fun and excitement and all the children having such a wonderful time enjoying the teamwork it is totally worth it and it’s very moving to see.”