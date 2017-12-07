Royal Oak chef survives cook-off on MasterChef: The Professionals

Following a shaky start, a sous chef has made it to the next round of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Craig Johnston ended up in the bottom four on Tuesday night’s episode after his langoustine ravioli did not get great feedback.

The 22-year-old works at the Michelin-starred Royal Oak at Paley Street and was previously at Boulters.

He ended up having to go head-to-head with three other chefs in the cook off round, but made it through with his chocolate mousse with pistachio cake.

Craig said: “Everyone has a bad day at the office so I knew I had to ignore that and come back fighting.

“I knew I had to prove I could do more so I decided to do a dessert to show a strength of mine.”

The sous chef added that he has been touched by the support of the Royal Oak as well as family and friends.

“Everyone has been quite surprised by it because no one knew I was on it until a few weeks ago.

“My mum and dad are immensely proud and they can’t wait to watch whenever it is on.”

Craig will be back on the screen tonight (Thursday) when the chefs will have to work together in two teams on BBC2 at 8pm.