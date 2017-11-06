Beaver group aimed at Muslim community launches in Maidenhead

Parents and Furze Platt Scout Group leaders are looking forward to a new beaver colony’s first recruits making a positive contribution to the community.

Yesterday (Sunday), the first 12 members, aged from six to eight, looked on as Majid Ashraf and Asif Hussain became the group’s first leaders and took the scout’s promise at the group’s headquarters in Cookham Road.

The colony, which is aimed at the Muslim community, is the result of a request made by representatives of Maidenhead Mosque about six months ago.

Speaking after the pledge, Royal Borough councillor Hari Sharma (Con, Furze Platt) said: “I think it’s great to see people of all backgrounds.

“I think it shows the strength of our diversity, which is also the strongest part of our democracy.

“It brings families and children together for our country and I congratulate you all.”

Mosque trustee Zia Mahiudin said: “It’s about integration and building a bridge between the community that will act as a feeder system in to the other groups.

“As scouts they take the pledge to Queen and country and as Muslims that is something we are passionate about as well.”

He added: “Other scout groups already come to the mosque as part of getting their faith badge.”

Tony Doolan, assistant scout group leader said: “It’s just about being aware of other cultures and religions – they will learn about religions as well.

“What has always motivated me is the children that want to do it – no matter what background they’re from.”

Sajid Kahn, assistant secretary at the mosque, was with his seven-year-old son, Muhammad Ibriahim.

He said: “It’s not really based on Islam.

“It’s a scouting group that will learn about the Muslim faith.

“It’s going to be great for key skills and will make young people stronger.”

Ahid Hussain, from Furze Platt, was there with his son Rayyan, six.

He added: “I think it will be good for the kids to help develop skills, socialise better and be more confident.”