In pictures: 'Roman soldier' visits All Saints Junior School

A ‘Roman soldier’ helped recreate the Roman conquest of Britain at All Saints Junior School on Monday.

Staff and pupils at the school in Westborough Road dressed in traditional Roman garb for their ‘fabulous finish’ to the topic they have been studying since September.

Three year five groups took part in recreating the invasion of 43AD and took part in Roman-era games in the morning before trying on armour and acting out gladiatorial combat in the afternoon.

Laura Delgado, year five leader, said: “It was a brilliant day, they learnt so much. It just brought it to life, particularly the gruesome stuff they loved.”

Russel Spicer, from Portals to the Past, led the day’s activities with his character Ignatious.

“He took on the persona from the moment he came in. The children actually thought he knew Boudica,” said Mrs Delgado.

“They really believed he was a Roman.

“One of the children was overheard saying it was the best day ever.”