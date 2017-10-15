Cookery writer opens new kitchen at St Piran's School

A new kitchen was opened by cookery writer Lucy Young at St Piran's School.

Lucy, author of Tips for Better Baking and Aga Easy, spoke to students about her career as assistant to baking legend Mary Berry on Wednesday, October 4.

The money for the kitchen refurbishment was raised by the St Piran’s Society, a parents association.

Jonathan Carroll, headmaster said: “The children were really inspired by Lucy. At St Piran’s we are most fortunate to be able to offer the children such amazing facilities, enabling them to experience the joys of creative cooking.”

Pupils also used the kitchen to make a breakfast buffet for guests on the day including avocado on toast, breakfast muffins and homemade granola.