In pictures: Firefighters visits Courthouse Junior School for workshop

Hydraulic cutting equipment, hoses and ladders were shown to children at Courthouse Junior School by firefighters yesterday (Monday).

More than 100 year five students at the school in Blenheim Road were given a workshop by firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station.

Head of year five, Emma Robertson, said: “Each class took it in turns and were shown the tools and given a talk on personal safety.

“They were also told about fire evacuation plans and we looked at the schools plan, and told about the importance of smoke detectors.

“It was very positive.”

The children were also given tips on how to stay safe during bonfire night and water safety due to flooding.