Pupils take part in Burchetts Green Infant School international day

Youngsters went around the world without leaving Berkshire at a school international day.

Pupils at Burchetts Green Infant School, in Burchetts Green Road, dressed in national costumes and sampled a range of different foods at the event on Monday.

It marked the start of a new school topic on journeys and cultural diversity.

Children are already drawn from a wide range of backgrounds, with Poland, Uganda, Switzerland, India and Pakistan all represented, among others.

“They’re very young so to realise there’s other countries and to understand the diversity in the world is really important,” said headteacher Delia Sheppard. “But we also talk about things that are the same and it’s a chance to celebrate our diversity and learn about each other and it gives them a sense of community to learn we can all work together to make a lively and inclusive school.”