Two more restaurants gain Michelin Stars as 2018 guide is revealed

The Coach in Marlow has been awarded a Michelin Star for the 2018 guide.

The pub run by Tom Kerridge joined the growing list of restaurants in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire to gain the prestigious honour when the guide was revealed at the Michelin Star awards in London today (Monday).

His restaurant The Hand in Flowers in Marlow retained its two Michelin stars.

Speaking at the event, Tom said: “It’s all about the team; it’s about trying to make sure the guests have a nice time and I’m incredibly grateful.”

Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck held on to its three stars, along with The Waterside Inn run by Michel and Alain Roux.

The Royal Oak in Paley Street kept its one star, along with The Hind’s Head, also owned by Heston.

Also awarded a star for the first time was the Cowarth Park restaurant in the Cowarth Park Hotel in Sunningdale.

The Crown in Burchett’s Green, run by Simon Bonwick, also kept its one star.

The White Oak in Cookham received a Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking.

Rebecca Burr, editor of The Michelin Guide, said: “The wealth of culinary talent in this area is well-documented, and Coworth Park is a great addition. Adam Smith’s menu focuses largely on British flavours and ingredients but with the addition of some contemporary influences and techniques to bring out their best.”