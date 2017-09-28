Ideas to revitalise Maidenhead riverside discussed

The return of a gin festival, art exhibitions and new cycle paths have all suggested as ways of revitalising the riverside area of Maidenhead.

The Royal Borough’s culture and communities overview and scrutiny panel heard the proposals on Monday, which had been put together by a task and finish group set up to consider the issue.

Other ideas included an Edwardian history day, linked to Edward John Gregory’s 19th Century painting of Boulters Lock, and the construction of a boardwalk.

“Generally, it was felt the area needed to be more welcoming,” said Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), who is on the group and who also became the scrutiny panel’s new chairman on Monday.

“Mooring facilities could be improved and ideally we could see boat hire and river use promoted.

“It was unclear exactly what the Taplow Riverside development was going to deliver, but it was clear the footbridge was shortly to arrive and there were potential links to Cliveden to be looked at.”

The suggestions will be discussed further at future meetings.