In pictures: Maidenhead Half Marathon 2017

Usually busy roads were emptied yesterday (Sunday) to allow more than 1,000 runners to compete in the seventh Maidenhead Half Marathon.

Participants, who included a jogger in a full T-Rex outfit, gathered at Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road before departing on the 13-mile course.

The run is considered a good opportunity to smash a personal best due to its mostly flat terrain.

This year, the race received 1,800 applicants and its organisers were pleased participants could enjoy good weather conditions.

Craig Thornton, the race organiser at Purple Patch Running, which set up the half marathon, said he believed the appeal was that it was a ‘local race’.

“The fact it is close to London helps,” he added.

“It is well-supported by the council.”

He believed it stood out among some courses that are slower, feature hills and are based in ‘difficult locations’.

About 100 people dotted around town helped ensure the event ran smoothly.

A number of roads closed on the course, which ran in a loop around the Town Hall before heading to Cookham and returning to St Ives Road to finish.

“We tried to minimise the disruption this year so we have made the schedule tighter,” said Craig.

The fastest man was Paul Molyneux, who clocked one hour and seven minutes, while Helen Davies was the fastest woman at one hour and 17 minutes.

