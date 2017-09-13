Tarpey likely to miss rest of season after suffering serious knee injury

BARNET have confirmed that former Maidenhead United striker Dave Tarpey is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign after damaging his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament).

Tarpey, who netted a phenomenal 46 goals in helping the Magpies win the National League South title last year, was injured after only five minutes of his home debut against Cambridge United on Saturday.

The innocuous incident occurred as the player jumped to win a header. He was taken off on a stretcher shortly afterwards.

Tarpey had impressed in the Bees’ 4-1 win at Stevenage the week before and was feeling confident about making the step up to professional football in an interview he gave to the Advertiser last week.

He signed for the Bees on transfer deadline day for a club record fee.

Head coach at Barnet, Rossi Eames, said: “It’s looking like a long term knee injury which is a real shame.

“He will begin his rehab process as soon as possible and we will be looking after him closely throughout that.”