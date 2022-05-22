Firefighters tackle outdoor fire at Langley property

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in the outdoor area of a property in Langley on Saturday (yesterday).

At around 2.30-3pm firefighters from Langley and Slough attended the incident in Sutton Lane, Langley and jets were used to extinguish the fire.

The fire caused damage to a shed and some fencing to its rear.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There were occupants in the property who tried to extinguish the fire, and Langley Fire Station have given advice, stating that people should not tackle fires themselves and should stay away and call the fire services.

There were no injuries.