Refused plans to turn Littlewick Green hotel into care home granted appeal

A planning appeal for a disused hotel in Littlewick Green has been lodged after the council rejected plans to convert it into a care home.

In January, the Royal Borough rejected an application to convert Riders Country House Hotel, in Bath Road, into a residential home.

Applications to convert the hotel into a care home were also refused in February 2019 and July 2018.

In February 2019, the plans were considered by the Development Control Panel. Then-councillor Paul Brimacombe described the application for an 18-bedroom facility as ‘without redeeming feature’. The plans put to councillors had not included a staff room or kitchen until a last-minute amendment before the meeting.

The plans, submitted by Windsor Clinical and Home Care Services Group Ltd, were rejected by councillors for two reasons. Councillors stated that the potential vulnerability of the care home’s users, combined with its proximity to the A4, meant it was unsafe for future residents.

Councillors also stated that the proposal was in an unsustainable location due to the distance to other shops and lack of public transport options.

In a Draft Planning Statement of Common Ground, which was submitted with the planning appeal, it states the appellant disagrees with these reasons.

The statement, signed by planning agent Douglas Bond on behalf of the appellant, said: “The parties disagree that the proposed development is unsuitable with regards to the wellbeing and safety of its future residents.

“It is not accepted that the development will lead to unacceptable harm and safety risk to the detriment of the safety of future residents and highway users.

“The appellant presents the case that there has been no material change to the principle of the appeal scheme when compared to previous applications, where this matter was not raised in any reason for refusal.”

A date for the hearing has not been set due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

To view the planning application in full visit http://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 19/01144/FULL