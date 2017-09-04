England player Jo Hunter gives tips at Hockey Fest

Hockey enthusiasts received valuable training and inspiration from England player Jo Hunter as they practised their skills.

She was on hand to give advice and chat with children who attended Hockey Fest, which was organised at Altwood School by the Maidenhead Hockey Club.

About 150 people attended, which children ranging between under six players to under 18s.

Hunter, who plays for Surbiton, comes from Aylesbury and started playing hockey at eight.

She said: “One of my first memories is the England captain at the time coming down. I’ve got a photo with him. It’s quite a fun one to look back on.

“It’s moments like that in my youth career which inspired me to go on and hopefully play for England one day, which I’ve now done, which is amazing.

“So it’s kind of my chance to give back and hopefully if I can inspire one of these kids to carry on and hopefully see them in the future in the England team.”

Maidenhead Hockey Club chairman Dave Taylor said: “It is all about promoting the sport of hockey, to get it on a par with football and rugby.

“It’s an up and coming sport.

Speaking of Hunter’s visit, he said:“It completely inspires the kids to say ‘that’s what I want to be like’.

“She’s been very successful and focused in her chosen sport.

“It just shows the children can do the same.”