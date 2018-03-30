The Waterside Inn creates special menu to remember French chef Paul Bocuse

The ‘godfather of French cooking’ will be honoured with a special menu at The Waterside Inn.

The three Michelin-starred restaurant in Bray has launched the Menu Saveurs Lyonnaises in memory of chef Paul Bocuse who died in January, aged 91.

After his death, he was described as the ‘incarnation of French cooking’ by French president Emmanuel Macron for his energy, innovation and passion for cooking.

Alain Roux, 50, chef-patron of The Waterside Inn has put together a three-course menu focused around dishes from Lyon, where Mr Bocuse was from.

Alain said: “He was the first chef to come out of his kitchen and the first chef that came out of his country.

“He is the chef that has brought French cuisine where it is in Europe and in the world.

“He was the godfather of French cooking.”

The legendary chef was a friend of Alain’s father Michel Roux, who founded the Waterside Inn.

The 76-year-old said: “He was a very close friend of mine.

“He used to take me to the market – he was for me a friend and a mentor.”

The three-course menu includes a sea bass en croute and a classic French onion soup.

Alain has priced the lunch menu at £69, the area code of Lyon.

“We have made a collection of dishes that you would find at every brasserie in the area,” he added.

“I have to say that they are my favourites but I have so many favourites – I’ve been brought up in a family where what we talk about is food.”

The menu runs until Friday May 4 – call 01628 620691 to book and for more information.