Tom Kerridge's The Butcher's Tap to open on Friday

The latest venture by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is due to open its doors on Friday.

The Butcher’s Tap, in Spittal Street, is set to become the third venue in the restaurateur’s Marlow empire.

The new business, at the former site of O'Donoghue's, combines a pub and butcher’s shop, which will sell fresh meat, pies and sandwiches until 5pm every day except Sunday, when it will function solely as a pub.

After 5pm, the Butcher’s Tap will have a 'meat-led' food offering and beers on tap, wines and spirits, and community nights.

The pub is a joint venture between Kerridge, his friend and butcher Andy Cook and brewers Greene King.

