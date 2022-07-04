Historic wedding venue plans refurbishment works after 'crazy' two years

A historic wedding venue in Cox Green is planning further refurbishment works as it continues its recovery from an ‘unforeseeably crazy’ two years.

Lillibrooke Manor, in Ockwells Road, has submitted plans to Windsor and Maidenhead council to refurbish several barns on its sprawling 15-acre site and provide a larger bridal preparation suite.

A further drinks reception space is also planned.

The venue faced a challenging two years during the coronavirus pandemic due to the need to close its doors for long periods and re-open under capacity restrictions.

But Kate Atkinson, marketing communications manager for Heritage Venues, which runs the site, said most couples have finally been able to enjoy their special day.

She told the Advertiser: “After an unforeseeably crazy two years, which left wedding plans on very shaky ground, we’re delighted to say the vast majority of our moved couples have now successfully held their weddings with us.

“While it remains a challenging time for everyone we’re happy to say that business is strong – which just goes to show that romance never dies.”

Works are also currently being carried out to transform a 1940s garage block and piggery on the site into extra accommodation including a further disabled toilet and baby changing facilities.

This is expected to be completed later this summer.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/planning and search 22/01454/FULL to see the venue’s plans for a new bridal preparation suite.