Green-fingered students build mini gardens at Wessex Primary School

Green-fingered school children have been making mini gardens between lessons.

Pupils at Wessex Primary School from Reception to Year 2 have spent the last few weeks creating micro-gardens in old boxes and containers.

The children were given the chance to get creative with their tiny allotments, with more than 100 on display at the school.

The young gardeners have created a whole range of different patches, with flower beds, mini golf courses and even a rendition of Omaha Beach, a tribute to the 75th anniversary of D-Day, amongst those on display.

The gardens were part of the children's’ ‘60 Things to do before I leave Wessex Primary School’ project, which began in November 2018.

Every child has a booklet where they can check off the things they want to do and are encouraged to do some at home too.

Meanwhile, Year 3 and Year 4 students have been working on displays of their own.

After studying volcanoes, the Year 3 classes have transformed their corridor by covering windows with red, orange and yellow filters, giving the hallway a fiery glow.

The Year 4 students have transformed their corridor into a jungle setting after studying the rainforest this year, packing it with plants and animals.