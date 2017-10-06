New headteacher welcomed at Cox Green School

The new headteacher at Cox Green School said she is thrilled to be working at a school ‘in the heart of the community’.

Frances Walsh joins the school from a senior leadership position at the Alex Reed Academy in Northolt and replaced previous head Heidi Swidenbank at the beginning of term.

It is her first role as a headteacher.

She said: “It’s a great comprehensive school with a broad intake.

“It’s experiencing an upward trend.

“It had a very good Ofsted inspection, and we’d like to go from good to outstanding.

“I think it’s something the school has the potential to do really well. We have amazing staff.”

Mrs Walsh has 30 years’ teaching experience and, as a former Spanish teacher, she was pleased Cox Green offered its pupils lessons in French and Spanish.

The school is also going through a multi-million pound expansion scheme, which will see it gain an additional teaching block to provide more teaching spaces.

Mrs Walsh said: “The new block should hopefully be finished by next August and there will be a new canteen and we are increasing our cover areas outside.

“It’s really important children sit down and eat and interact with each other; it’s a really important social skill.”

Mrs Walsh lives in west London with her four children but is familiar with the area as her husband works in Marlow.

She said she was looking forward to the events planned at the school including an autumn production of The Sound of Music.