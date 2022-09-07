Cookham Regatta helps raise £4,000 for Ukrainian refugees

Bobbing yellow ducks helped raise £4,000 for Ukrainian refugees at this year’s Cookham Regatta.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Cookham Bridge and Rotary Marlow Thames, featured its traditional line-up of dragon boats which raced down the River Thames.

But Saturday’s regatta also saw an inaugural duck race held to support the work of the Marlow Ukraine Collective which is helping refugees from the war-torn area settling in the UK.

Steve Berry, former president of Rotary Marlow Thames, said: “We were very keen to highlight the problems that are still ongoing both in Ukraine and the support the refugees need.”

A total of 1,800 bright yellow ducks were sold and £4,000 will now go towards helping the refugee support group provide intensive language training for Ukrainians.

Organisers had been concerned the lack of rainfall and weak flow of the Thames could hamper the duck race.

But welcome gusts of wind saw the ducks blown upstream towards the finish line.

A host of other charities are set to benefit from this year’s Cookham Regatta including the Thames Valley Adventure Playground.