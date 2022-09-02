Cookham market to open in the afternoons

A community market in Cookham is branching out with a new afternoon/ evening session – featuring a full bar.

The Metre Market started in June 2020 at Cookham Dean Village Hall and began running in Holyport War Memorial Hall in April 2021.

It celebrated its second birthday in June this year.

It sells breads, sweets, savoury and baked goods, flowers, local beers, wines and fresh foods, among others from local sellers.

The market has also raised thousands of pounds for local charitable organisations, including Thames Hospice and Elizabeth House day centre for independent seniors.

The Cookham version runs on Fridays from 9am to 1pm – but this has made it difficult for some people to stop by.

Finbar Murphy, chairman of Friends of Cookham Dean Village Hall, said: “We have had a lot of feedback that the market is great – but because it is on a Friday morning people can’t always attend.

“So starting from September 9 we are running an afternoon/evening market once per month.

“This will be at the same venue of Cookham Dean Village Hall, same great stallholders but different hours.

“We will be open between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

“This will hopefully allow those who cannot attend during the morning to see what all the fuss is about.

“As it is later in the day we will be operating a full bar service, with a wide array of options for take away food.”

The market also has an online service at metre-market.com