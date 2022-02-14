Outline planning application submitted for 25 homes in Cookham

An outline application has been submitted by Shanly Homes for a 25-property development on land east of Strande Park in Cookham.

The site is part of AL38 in the recently-adopted Borough Local Plan, and would see a number of multiple bedroom houses on the site.

Of the 25 homes submitted, ten are proposed to be affordable, with two one-bedroom flats also included in the proposals.

Alongside the flats, six two-bedroom, 12 three-bedroom and five four-bedrooms properties are proposed in the development.

A total of 53 car parking spaces are included altogether, whilst the development would be accessed by the creation of a new 5.5m wide road from Bass Mead.

It would be located in Flood Zone 2, and ‘adequate storage' for refuse and recycling will be provided in accessible locations should the development be approved.

A number of trees are also included in the outline application, whilst a wildlife corridor is also proposed along the south and west boundary of the site.

A total of 420 square metres of open public space is planned adjacent to a pumping station to provide the properties with clean water.

No comments have yet been received on the application, which was published on the Royal Borough’s planning portal on Wednesday.

To view the application in full, search for 22/00343/OUT on https://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/