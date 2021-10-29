Cookham pick your own pumpkin farm popular this half term

A farm offering the chance for people to pick their own pumpkins in time for Halloween has been popular this year.

The Fruit Fields, formerly known as Copas Farms, grew 25,000 pumpkins this year ready for families to book time slots.

There are two farms, one in Long Lane, Cookham and one in Iver, and both are owned by the Copas family and opened in the late 70s as pick your own.

Alicia Wallis from Copas Farms said: “We realised that there wasn’t any farm locally who grew pumpkins, and people were having to travel far in order to have the experience of picking their own pumpkins, so we wanted to change this and for 2021 we now have pumpkin picking running.

“It has proven to be very popular.”

People will be able to pick pumpkins until Sunday, October 31 but slots must be booked in advance.

There will be a limited amount of wheelbarrows to borrow and pumpkins are 90 per kilogram and squashes for £1.50 per kilogram.

The farm also has other vegetables and fruit available to pick throughout the year.

Visit www.thefruitfields.co.uk.