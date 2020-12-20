Cookham Dean Christmas trail to raise money for village school

A festive walk has been launched to raise money for Cookham Dean Primary School, and will be live until Christmas Eve.

Families and businesses in Cookham Dean have been busy decorating windows to create a living advent, with funds raised supporting the school’s parent teacher association (PTA).

Children can spot letters in each window to solve a Christmas anagram and be entered into a prize draw.

Organiser Lisa Karter said: “The one thing we’ve been able to do throughout this whole pandemic is go out for a walk.

“With the added incentive of a puzzle to solve, we aim to encourage children who might not be so keen to walk outside.

“We hope everyone who takes part appreciates the effort the school families, the church and local businesses have gone to decorate a window.”

The festive walk is open until Christmas Eve and a downloadable trail map is available (with a suggested donation of £3) via www.justgiving.com/ campaign/cookhamdeanchristmastrail