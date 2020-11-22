Cookham Bridge Rotary adapting to post-COVID life

The Rotary Club of Cookham Bridge has reflected on its activities before and after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

In 2019 the group successfully organised a number of annual fundraising events, including Cookham regatta, with Thames Valley Hospice and the Thames Valley Adventure Playground identified for support.

Rotakids, its division of civic-minded schoolchildren, also raised money for foodbanks.

Although this year’s fundraising events have had to be postponed, and social activities such as bowls and petanque evenings became impossible, the club has managed to adapt.

Meetings have taken place online via video conferencing, including talks by Jon Graystone on global warming and modelling of the Pandemic.

Also, club members Nancy and Paul Ofstedal launched the CB Times, a monthly publication where members write about their experiences of lockdown and their lives before rotary.

As the lockdown was eased some of the club’s 42 members were able to get together for small-group picnics, garden entertaining, walks and litter picking.

Find out more about The Rotary Club of Cookham Bridge and how to become a member at tinyurl.com/y2helxx2