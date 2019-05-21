In pictures: Let's Rock The Moor 2019

Some of the biggest names of the Eighties and a ‘friendly atmosphere’ proved a recipe for success on Saturday (May 18).

More than 9,500 revellers pitched up at Marsh Meadow in Cookham for Let’s Rock the Moor.

Headlining the event was Erasure’s Andy Bell, while Marc Almond, Shalamar, Jason Donovan, Go West and Nik Kershaw also featured.

The performers were the main draw for music lovers but the family-friendly event had plenty more to offer besides.

Children and teens made the most of fairground rides including the waltzer and dodgems and there were numerous food and drink stalls for every taste.

A charity auction sold music and sporting memorabilia including a signed Suarz football shirt with a reserve of £300 and a framed Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon signed album with a reserve of £400.

There were also stalls to buy floral festival garlands, hats and sunglasses for anyone who felt left out of being dressed-up on the day.

Costumes modelled included a group of four Butlins yellow coats, ET and An Officer and a Gentleman-style US Navy get-up.

It was the second time at the festival for Sally Boden, who is a regular festival goer.

She said: “I think for a small festival it’s very good, very well organised.”

When it comes to what makes Let’s Rock the Moor unique Sally said it’s the atmosphere.

“I think it’s just a friendly atmosphere, I suppose because there are lots of local people here so it just feels very friendly” she said.

Let’s Rock organiser, Nick Billinghurst said: “We were delighted with the event this year; despite the cloudy weather, and Pub in the Park still on the same weekend, we had just over 9,500 people at the Festival.

“The atmosphere was electric and it was fantastic to see so many people dressing up and having a good time.

“The line-up went down really well and both Marc Almond and Andy Bell delivered stellar headline performances.

“Let’s Rock the Moor is the first of 12 Let’s Rock shows this summer; we are currently building in Norwich for the next one this weekend, but we love Cookham – it is where it all started and it continues to raise thousands for charity.”

Through the Let’s Rock brand almost half a million pounds has been raised for charities to date.