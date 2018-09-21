Theresa May launches annual Christmas card competition

Pick up the paint and fetch the felt tips – it’s that time of year again. Theresa May is on the lookout for the perfect Christmas card and is once again asking children from her constituency to design it.

In keeping with a long-standing tradition between the Advertiser and Mrs May which dates back to her early years as Maidenhead and Twyford’s MP, the Prime Minister is inviting submissions for winning designs to send out to political heavyweights, famous faces and everyday heroes over the festive period.

It is open to children aged 11 and under who live in her constituency and attracts hundreds of entries each year. This year’s theme is ‘my perfect Christmas’.

Mrs May said: “I am delighted to once again be asking local children to design my official Christmas card.

“Viewing all the entries is always one of my highlights of the year, and I am sure that there will be lots of interesting and exciting designs this time around.”

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed. Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number. The closing date for entries is early October, with an exact deadline set to be announced soon.

Judging will take place in October, and the winner announced shortly afterwards.