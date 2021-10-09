Applegarth care home residents enjoy Indian cultural evening

Residents at a care home were treated to an Indian cultural evening last month.

The event, which was organised by The Slough Hub, saw the back garden of Applegarth Care Home transformed with Indian decorations, ready for residents to enjoy an evening of food, dance and music.

A welcome Shloka and the lighting of a Diya was carried out by Mohammed Nazir, the Mayor of Slough, and residents also enjoyed Bollywood songs performed by Hima Devaraju and her team. Geetha Sridhar, a professional Indian classical dancer also performed two dance routines.

Staff and residents were also treated to homemade Indian sweets and savouries, along with Indian Karak chai.

The event was part of The Slough Hub’s Careosity Project to promote the mental wellbeing of residents at care homes.

Jenny Poole, manager at Applegarth Care Home, said: “The residents have not stopped speaking about the event – they all thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Pranitha Ranganathan, the evening’s chief organiser, said: “For me the highlight was to see the residents who had participated, wearing the chunnis and bindis, enjoying themselves and showing us some of their dance moves.”

The evening took place on Saturday, September 18.