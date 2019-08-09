Competitors to race in Burnham Beeches Half Marathon and 10k this Sunday

About 1,200 competitors are gearing up to take part in the Burnham Beeches Half Marathon and 10k run on Sunday.

The popular event, organised by Burnham Joggers, will see runners from all across the region and beyond compete in the half marathon, starting at 9.15am and the 10k run from 9.30am.

Both distances will see competitors run through closed roads and along hard surfaced paths at the Burnham Beeches ancient woodland.

All finishers will receive a bespoke medal and a shirt, with prizes also being awarded to the first, second and third place males and females in each distance and the first finisher in each age category.

Hot food can also be purchased from the race village, with friends, family members and supporters also welcome at the start and finish of the race at Caldicott School.

After the race, competitors get the chance to enjoy a dip in the school’s swimming pool.

The event involves more than 60 volunteers from Burnham Joggers, most of whom will also act as marshals.

This year, organisers are aiming to reduce environmental impact by providing water in biodegradable paper cups, not having medals individually wrapped in plastic and collecting running numbers without an envelope.

Entries for the race have now closed and competitors won’t be able to enter on the day.

Tony Clish, assistant race director of the Burnham Beeches Half Marathon said: “We would like to thank Burnham Beeches and the London Corporation for allowing us access to such a beautiful running route.

“To Caldicott School where the Race Village is hosted to the Crown Inn and Blackwood Arms for their support and the local community for their understanding and patience when roads are closed for a few hours.

“It’s a real community effort - people are invited to join in the fun and offer runners a cheer as they pass. It’s great for so many people to be able to enjoy our countryside.

“We are also fortunate to have use of a swimming pool at the end which many runners take advantage of.

“We look forward to another successful event.”