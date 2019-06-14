The launch of the new Burnham Men's Shed is a success

The eagerly-awaited launch of a shed offering men the chance to learn skills and make friends took place last week.

Cllr John Carey, of Burnham Parish Council, cut the ribbon to declare Burnham Men’s Shed open at Burnham Bowls Club on Wednesday, June 5.

It is the seventh Men’s Shed in Buckinghamshire and the second in the south of the county.

Residents from Burnham and nearby Stoke Poges, Farnham Royal, Taplow and Dorney all came to celebrate the launch, with 15 registering to become members on the day.

Attendees were treated to bacon sandwiches, supplied by Tesco in Taplow and prepared by Petra Ali.

Following the opening of the shed, new members were invited to take part in a variety of tasks including watering the plot and digging in tomato plants.

Start-up funding for the project was provided by Burnham Health Promotions Trust (BHPT), while the shed itself, garden and other facilities were supplied by Burnham Bowls Club.

The project was initially started by Shirley Shaw of BHPT and Buckinghamshire County Council community links officer Jacqueline Austin-Lavery in autumn 2018.

Men’s sheds can be found across the UK and are typically similar to a garden shed in which individuals pursue interests including mending, digging and building in a bid to build social connections and make friends.

The UK Men’s Sheds Association, founded in 2013, oversees sheds all over the UK, providing promotion and advice and raising awareness of their benefits.

Jacqueline said: “Having worked closely with BHPT over the last six months to get to this point, it was really exciting to see so many men (and women) turn up.

“It was great to see the enthusiasm of everyone to get started. We even had to encourage them to leave in the end which I hope speaks well for the potential success of the group.”

Burnham Men’s Shed will be meeting again on Wednesday, June 19.

For more information visit: https://menssheds. org.uk