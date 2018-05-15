Firefighters issue disposable barbecue warning after fire in Burnham

Firefighters are urging residents to take care when discarding disposable barbecues after a fire in Burnham.

A crew from Maidenhead was called to a bin fire outside a house in Fairview at about 6pm last night (Monday).

When they arrived a neighbour had already put out the fire with a hose.

The blaze melted a drain pipe on the outside of the property.

On investigation, firefighters discovered the cause was a disposable barbecue that had not been extinguished properly from the night before.

Firefighters are urging people to make sure they remember to throw water over their barbecue after they have finished and wait 24 hours before placing it in the rubbish.