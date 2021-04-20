Celebrated Maidenhead magician presents live show for Thames Hospice

An internationally famous magician from Maidenhead will be performing a critically acclaimed magic show via Zoom in aid of Thames Hospice on Thursday night.

Chris Dugdale has performed regularly at the Edinburgh festival and for the Royal Family. Over the course of the pandemic Chris has broken all his records and been invited to perform for an ex-president.

During lockdown he has perfected a new, virtual version of his act. His show, Down to 1, is ‘a journey of magic and binary mind-control’, with one random audience member determining the direction of each individual show.

“It’s not just a guy sitting on a screen doing some tricks,” Chris said. “It’s got a real theatrical element, it’s hugely interactive – there’s a green screen, so I really can do a fantastic show over Zoom.

“Everyone really gets a front row experience, which is the irony of the whole thing – that’s something not everyone would get if they were coming in person,” he said.

Chris started out his career in Las Vegas, working under Lance Burton. Before moving away, he was a pupil at Desborough School (now Desborough College), which he says gave him a lot of creative licence to develop his craft.

He performed variety shows at school, again in aid of Thames Hospice. Though he has done many fundraisers for them over the years, he said he has never done anything like this before.

Chris has personal reasons to support the hospice, which took care for his father who died of cancer.

“They also helped me and my family – I couldn’t really cope with it, and they were fantastic, offering an amazing complementary counselling service for months afterwards,” he said.

“I don’t think I could have become the person I am today without them.”

With the exception of the booking fee, Chris is donating all the money raised to Thames Hospice.

He will be performing Down to 1 on Thursday, April 22 at 7pm at a cost of £20 for per household. To book on Eventbrite, click here.