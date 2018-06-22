Prime Minister unveils defibrillator in Holyport

A defibrillator bought as a result of community and charitable donations was unveiled at Holyport War Memorial Hall last week.

Money for the life-saving electric shock equipment was initially raised through the Carols on the Green concert in December.

However, contributions from individuals and local charities saw fundraisers receive more than they had expected.

Carols on the Green organiser Caroline Burke has been one of the driving forces behind the fundraising. She said: “We ended up having enough money for three defibrillators and to run them for the next seven years.”

The remaining two are intended to be installed in the coming weeks, with one outside Holyport Surgery and the other on the external wall of La Spiga, in Windsor Road.

Caroline said: “If you use a defibrillator within the first five minutes of a cardiac arrest your chances of survival go from six per cent to 75 per cent. Bec-ause we’re a slightly more remote area, it really is the difference between life and death.”

The charities that made donations were invited to the official unveiling of the defibrillator, with Theresa May doing the honours.

Caroline added: “It was a great thank you to them having Theresa May there, she was very impressed and very supportive.”

The George Bairstow Charitable Trust made a donation to the cause and it is hoped that a plaque honouring George — a St John Ambulance volunteer who lost his life in a car accident — can be put by the defibrillator.

Martin Cox and John Poynter also played pivotal roles in bringing the equipment to the village, with Martin suggesting the idea and liaising with the parish council.

John is an ambulance trainer and researched the defibrillators and organised two training sessions in the hall.