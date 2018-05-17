Actress celebrates Netflix show's Daytime Emmy success

An actress from Water Oakley is in a Netflix series which won two Daytime Emmys at the annual ceremony in Los Angeles last month.

Manpreet Bambra stars in Free Rein, which was nominated for six awards and won for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series and Outstanding Directing in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Programme.

The children’s drama centres on American teenager Zoe, from Los Angeles, who is holidaying in England with her family when she meets a black stallion called Raven who leads her to Brightfield Stables.

It’s at the stable that Zoe meets Manpreet’s character, 15-year-old Jade.

Manpreet said: “She’s quite the people pleaser, and she’s great at horse riding but doesn’t realise it.”

Describing the series, the 25-year-old said: “It incorporates mean girls stories, relationships and working in a stable with the horse that Zoe has a connection with.”

An A-grade pupil, Jade is good at science, much like Manpreet herself, who has an undergraduate degree in cosmetic science from the London College of Fashion.

Manpreet started out in drama as an extra-curricular activity. She said: “At the age of 14, I went to London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) classes at school to build up my confidence because I was bullied.”

Her attendance at LAMDA after-school classes continued when she attended sixth form at St George’s School in Ascot and she got into the National Youth Theatre.

During her gap year before university, Manpreet pursued her acting ambitions and hasn’t looked back since, landing roles in adverts, two CBBC series and a Bollywood film at the age of 18.

Speaking about her success and experience at the Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, Manpreet said: “I never believed dreams came true but they do. It was the best experience of my life, I was grateful to be sat there.”