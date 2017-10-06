Bray property manager fined for felling protected trees

Illegal work on protected trees has resulted in a fine for a property manager.

Tahir Iqbal has been fined after felling three London Plane trees without permission.

Iqbal, of Church Road, cut down the trees, which can reach heights of 30 metres, some time before August 4, 2015.

The trees, in the grounds of Fatimah House, Church Road, were subject to a group tree preservation order.

The 47-year-old appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on September 20 admitting one count of unauthorised removal of the trees.

He was told to pay a fine of £5,000 and pay costs of £1,440 as well as being required to plant trees to replace those cut down.

Cabinet member for planning Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), who is also on Bray Parish Council, said: “These trees were subject to protection orders because they were a crucial feature of the local environment.

“Property managers should know not to carry out illegal work to protected trees.

“Unfortunately in this case the defendant decided to carry out the work without permission. When this happens we are committed to bring prosecutions against offenders.”