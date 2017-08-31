Rolf Harris' neighbour dismisses reports people are selling up because of disgraced star

A neighbour of Rolf Harris has dismissed reports that people are moving house because of his return as ‘fake news’.

The disgraced entertainer moved back into his Fishery Road home in May after serving nearly three years in prison for indecent assaults in relation to four girls aged seven to 19 from 1968 to 1986.

At the weekend it was reported by the nationals that, since his return, houses in the road have gone on sale.

But the chairman of the Fisheries Residents Association Barrie Mair, who owns one of the houses up for sale, said it has been on the market for a year and has nothing to do with Harris’ return.

“It is absolutely ludicrous. I can name all the houses that are on the market and none of them involve families with under 18s.

“The houses have been on the market for a long time and I can say there is nobody within the Fisheries that has put their house on the market because of Rolf,” he said.

Dr Mair, who is downsizing, said: “Obviously it was a shock to people to hear what he [Harris] had done in his younger days.”

“He is 87 years old and he is not in the best of health; he has been very much more quiet [since moving back].”