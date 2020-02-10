Maidenhead's mildest January for 12 years

Last month was the fifth mildest January in Maidenhead since 1953 and the mildest since 2008, a Maidenhead meteorologist has found.

According to Roger Brugge, of the University of Reading, January 2020 was nearly 2°C warmer than the average January in the past 30 years – with an average temperature of about 7°C.

The lowest temperature this January was a mild

-3°C.

Throughout the month, Maidenhead has had just five nights with an air

frost (when the temperature of the air falls below freezing). Typically, the region would expect nine frosty nights. This number is the fewest in any January since 2008.

Maidenhead has had

several completely snow-free winters in recent years; in 2012, in 2014 and now, 2020.

“The chance of a snow-free January does seem to be increasing as January gets slowly warmer on the average,” said Roger.