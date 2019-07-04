Wokingham Borough Council approves new adult care structure

Health executives at Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) have approved a new adult social care structure after a report claimed the current model was ‘inefficient’.

The decision will see statutory services currently performed by Optalis, a local authority organisation jointly owned by WBC and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, moved back into the control of Wokingham Borough Council.

This came after a WBC report outlined issues with the dual system including a ‘lack of strategic leadership’ and suggested residents would benefit from receiving care from one organisation rather than two.

Optalis provides part of the adult social care statutory service provision, including annual reviews for residents receiving support, brokerage and certain long-term support packages and services, while the remaining statutory services are delivered by Wokingham Borough Council.

The change, which is set to cost almost £600,000 in the first three years, will see 48 staff members transfer from Optalis to Wokingham Borough.

During a council meeting on Thursday, June 27, Cllr Lindsay Ferris (Lib Dem, Twyford) raised concerns over the ‘safeguarding of vulnerable adults cared for by the current system’.

In response, Cllr Charles Margetts (Con, Finchampstead North) executive member for health, well-being and adult social services, shrugged off the suggestions, stating: “The main reason for this change is principally to tidy up the statutory controls.

“We believe that if we bring these under our direct control we will be able to improve performance and the quality of the service generally which is a benefit to all our residents.”

Martin Farrow, CEO of Optalis, said: “Optalis has a history of high-quality service delivery, exemplified by its 90 per cent ‘good’ CQC ratings, and more recently its first outstanding rating in care.”

An independent peer review in September will determine whether the changes are making a positive difference.