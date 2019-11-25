Start 06:15PM Thursday - 12 Dec 2019
End 06:30PM Thursday - 12 Dec 2019
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Calum Barlow
Join us at the Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, as we open the twelfth window of the Windsor & Eton Living Advent Calendar. All will be revealed on the night at 6.15pm. Everyone is welcome to join this free event. Follow the Windsor & Eton Living Advent Calendar Facebook Page for information about each venue. https://www.facebook.com/Windsor.Eton.Living.Advent.Calendar/ Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum for more information.
