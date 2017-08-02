Artist impressions show next stages of Chapel Arches development

Plans have been unveiled for the latest stage of redevelopment in Maidenhead town centre.

Property developer Shanly Homes has released artist's impressions of what it expects the third and final stage of its Chapel Arches scheme to look like.

Sited behind the High Street, off Crown Lane, Waterside Plaza will be made up of 162 one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

As well as providing about 30,000 sq ft of commercial and retail space, it will also link with the Maidenhead Waterways project.

In July, an application was submitted to the Royal Borough seeking permission to demolish the Colonnade, which houses shops and restaurants including Oxfam and Poco Loco, to make way for the scheme.

Together with the first two phases of the Chapel Arches development, 242 new homes will be created across more than three acres.

Work on Waterside Plaza is due to start in September and expected to be completed by 2021.

